Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DANIELS, KAREEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/7/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 02:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCROREY, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/10/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|153
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 08:53:00
|Court Case
|5902022222570
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VALKANAS, STEPHEN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/20/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 01:59:00
|Court Case
|5902022222636
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCMAHAN, CHRIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/16/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 08:14:00
|Court Case
|5902022221310
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|ALLEN, JACQUESE LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/24/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 01:41:00
|Court Case
|5902022222644
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAJIED, LATIF
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/5/1957
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-12 11:08:00
|Court Case
|5902022222682
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500.00