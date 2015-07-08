Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DANIELS, KAREEM
Arrest Type
DOB 2/7/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 02:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCROREY, ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/10/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 153
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 08:53:00
Court Case 5902022222570
Charge Description ASSAULT AND BATTERY
Bond Amount

Name VALKANAS, STEPHEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/20/1972
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 01:59:00
Court Case 5902022222636
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name MCMAHAN, CHRIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/16/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 08:14:00
Court Case 5902022221310
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name ALLEN, JACQUESE LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/24/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 01:41:00
Court Case 5902022222644
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MAJIED, LATIF
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/5/1957
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-12 11:08:00
Court Case 5902022222682
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 2500.00