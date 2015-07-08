Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, David Oneil
Arrest Date 07/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:29.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Redfern, Robert Lenard
Arrest Date 07/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Redfern, Robert Lenard (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:30.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B

Name Smith, Rodney Maurice
Arrest Date 07/12/2022
Court Case 202204477
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:37.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Elwood, Johnathan Brent
Arrest Date 07-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Elwood, Johnathan Brent (W /M/26) VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 5200-BLK Sugar And Wine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 7/11/2022 and 06:00, 7/12/2022. Reported: 07:40, 7/12/2022.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Chambers, Melissa Annette
Arrest Date 07/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 12:33.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name America`s Home Place VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 07-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description America`s Home Place VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3400-BLK Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 17:00, 7/8/2022 and 07:00, 7/9/2022. Reported: 08:23, 7/12/2022.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E