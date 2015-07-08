Description

Elwood, Johnathan Brent (W /M/26) VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 5200-BLK Sugar And Wine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 7/11/2022 and 06:00, 7/12/2022. Reported: 07:40, 7/12/2022.