Below are the Union County arrests for 07-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, David Oneil
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Byrd, David Oneil (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Redfern, Robert Lenard
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Redfern, Robert Lenard (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2022
|Court Case
|202204477
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Elwood, Johnathan Brent
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Elwood, Johnathan Brent (W /M/26) VICTIM of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (C), at 5200-BLK Sugar And Wine Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 7/11/2022 and 06:00, 7/12/2022. Reported: 07:40, 7/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Chambers, Melissa Annette
|Arrest Date
|07/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Melissa Annette (B /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 800-BLK S Hayne St, Monroe, NC, on 7/12/2022 12:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|America`s Home Place VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|07-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|America`s Home Place VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 3400-BLK Ansonville Rd, Marshville, NC, between 17:00, 7/8/2022 and 07:00, 7/9/2022. Reported: 08:23, 7/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E