Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VENABLE, ERIC DONSHEA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/30/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 02:21:00
|Court Case
|5902022222798
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MYERS, DEBORAH S
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/15/1971
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|137
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 13:02:00
|Court Case
|5902022222855
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|CROMER, JESSE THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|194
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 03:24:00
|Court Case
|8902020700241
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WISENER, STONE ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/2/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 12:24:00
|Court Case
|5902022221318
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MURRAY, DATARI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/22/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 05:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022222661
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAILEY, DEVINE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/16/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-13 13:38:00
|Court Case
|5902022222836
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE STATUTORY SEX OFF
|Bond Amount
|50000.00