Description

Deliso, Charles Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3600-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 22:46.