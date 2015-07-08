Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mounts, Mark Shane
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3900-BLK Doster Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/13/2022 11:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Deliso, Charles Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|202204520
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Deliso, Charles Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3600-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 22:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Thomas, Carl
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Carl (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Penuela-perozo, Carolin Dayana
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|202204522
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Penuela-perozo, Carolin Dayana (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 23:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|202200064
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Criminal Summons (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2022 13:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
|Arrest Date
|07/13/2022
|Court Case
|202204524
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 23:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A