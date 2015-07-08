Below are the Union County arrests for 07-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mounts, Mark Shane
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Mounts, Mark Shane (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 3900-BLK Doster Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/13/2022 11:03.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Deliso, Charles Daniel
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case 202204520
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Deliso, Charles Daniel (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at 3600-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 22:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Thomas, Carl
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Thomas, Carl (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 12:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Penuela-perozo, Carolin Dayana
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case 202204522
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Penuela-perozo, Carolin Dayana (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 23:12.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Mathis, Joseph Tylor
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case 202200064
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Criminal Summons (M),
Description Mathis, Joseph Tylor (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Criminal Summons (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/13/2022 13:20.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad
Arrest Date 07/13/2022
Court Case 202204524
Charge Sexual Battery (M),
Description Carpenter, Kendall Ra`shad (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/13/2022 23:40.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A