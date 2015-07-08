Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crawford, Gilda Eugenia
Arrest Date 07/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Crawford, Gilda Eugenia (B /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/14/2022 10:30.
Arresting Officer Antonucci, J A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 00:06, 7/14/2022 and 00:07, 7/14/2022. Reported: 00:07, 7/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Furlow, Thomas Reynolds
Arrest Date 07/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Furlow, Thomas Reynolds (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2022 13:00.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Featherstone, Samantha Shante
Arrest Date 07-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Featherstone, Samantha Shante (B /F/22) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 03:48, 7/14/2022 and 03:49, 7/14/2022. Reported: 03:49, 7/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Hayes, Brittany Lauren
Arrest Date 07/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Larc Merchant Prod Code Fraud) (F),
Description Hayes, Brittany Lauren (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (larc Merchant Prod Code Fraud) (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2022 13:18.
Arresting Officer Keziah, J

Name Ross VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
Arrest Date 07-14-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Ross VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 19:27, 5/26/2022 and 20:17, 5/26/2022. Reported: 10:44, 7/14/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, S