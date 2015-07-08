Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHILDERS, SHANE PATTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/2/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 08:11:00
|Court Case
|5902022223116
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|MAHOL, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/22/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 13:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOYLE, BABETTA VOLANDA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/12/1973
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 09:13:00
|Court Case
|5902022221769
|Charge Description
|BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|EDGE, ALVIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/27/1978
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 14:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GHOLSON, JABARI
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/15/2002
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 08:20:00
|Court Case
|5902022221589
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|NESBITT, CHARLES LEONARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-15 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902022223159
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00