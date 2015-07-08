Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHILDERS, SHANE PATTON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/2/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 08:11:00
Court Case 5902022223116
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name MAHOL, MICHAEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/22/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 13:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HOYLE, BABETTA VOLANDA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/12/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 09:13:00
Court Case 5902022221769
Charge Description BATTERY OF UNBORN CHILD
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name EDGE, ALVIN LEE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/27/1978
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 14:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GHOLSON, JABARI
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/15/2002
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 08:20:00
Court Case 5902022221589
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name NESBITT, CHARLES LEONARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-15 10:00:00
Court Case 5902022223159
Charge Description ASSAULT LEO/PO SER INJ
Bond Amount 2500.00