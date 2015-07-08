Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Tillman, Sametreous Samara
Arrest Date 07/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Tillman, Sametreous Samara (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Parkwood School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/15/2022 14:41.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Mccaskill, Helen Jane
Arrest Date 07-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mccaskill, Helen Jane (W /F/84) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4400-BLK Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, between 01:51, 7/15/2022 and 01:52, 7/15/2022. Reported: 01:52, 7/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Garner, Casey Nicole
Arrest Date 07/15/2022
Court Case 202204558
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
Description Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 1700-BLK Ashcraft Av/mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2022 15:05.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Coffey, James Derral
Arrest Date 07/15/2022
Court Case 202200609
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Coffey, James Derral (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Hwy 75 @ South High St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/15/2022 16:53.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Singletary, Xavier Devonte J
Arrest Date 07/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Singletary, Xavier Devonte J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2022 19:59.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 7/15/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer  