Below are the Union County arrests for 07-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Tillman, Sametreous Samara
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Tillman, Sametreous Samara (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Parkwood School Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/15/2022 14:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Mccaskill, Helen Jane
|Arrest Date
|07-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mccaskill, Helen Jane (W /F/84) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 4400-BLK Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, between 01:51, 7/15/2022 and 01:52, 7/15/2022. Reported: 01:52, 7/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Garner, Casey Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2022
|Court Case
|202204558
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 7) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Garner, Casey Nicole (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Sched Ii (F), 4) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 5) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 6) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 7) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at 1700-BLK Ashcraft Av/mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2022 15:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Coffey, James Derral
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2022
|Court Case
|202200609
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Coffey, James Derral (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at Hwy 75 @ South High St, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/15/2022 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Singletary, Xavier Devonte J
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Singletary, Xavier Devonte J (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/15/2022 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Plattenberger, Sarah Elizabeth (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 7/15/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer