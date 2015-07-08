Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BYRD, LERAYSHEO SHONTEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/15/1981
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 01:48:00
Court Case 5902022223228
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name FRICK, TINA MARIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/5/2000
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 14:25:00
Court Case 5902019221495
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name MEDINA, DANIEL EDUARDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/30/1979
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 02:17:00
Court Case 5902022223235
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name HARDING, TYLER CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 15:05:00
Court Case 5902022223240
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TEODORO-ITURBIDE, REYNALDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/1/1986
Height 5.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 01:49:00
Court Case 5902022223234
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LEE, JOSEPH BYRD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/23/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-16 11:10:00
Court Case 7002021050180
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2400.00