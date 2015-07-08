Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Shawel, Rameses
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Shawel, Rameses (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3200-BLK Shadowy Retreat Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 01:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Hults, J T
|Name
|Patel, Vivek Chandresh
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Patel, Vivek Chandresh (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7900-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/16/2022 02:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Lindsay, Anthony Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|202204581
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Lindsay, Anthony Jermaine (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, SC, on 7/16/2022 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Harry, Mark Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Harry, Mark Dwayne (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M), at Old Monroe, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 08:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N
|Name
|Mata, Jose Guadelupe
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mata, Jose Guadelupe (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2022 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T