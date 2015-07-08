Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Shawel, Rameses
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), And 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Shawel, Rameses (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), and 4) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 3200-BLK Shadowy Retreat Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 01:51.
Arresting Officer Hults, J T

Name Patel, Vivek Chandresh
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Patel, Vivek Chandresh (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 7900-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/16/2022 02:36.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name Lindsay, Anthony Jermaine
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case 202204581
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Lindsay, Anthony Jermaine (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, SC, on 7/16/2022 06:00.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Harry, Mark Dwayne
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Harry, Mark Dwayne (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 08:27.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Rdo) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Probation Violation) (M),
Description Jacobs, Margaret Frankenfield (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (rdo) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (probation Violation) (M), at Old Monroe, Stallings, NC, on 7/16/2022 08:31.
Arresting Officer Jenkins, C N

Name Mata, Jose Guadelupe
Arrest Date 07/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mata, Jose Guadelupe (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Wesley Chapel Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2022 10:00.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T