Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Massey, Jania Autumn
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case 202205085
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Massey, Jania Autumn (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 01:55.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Horne, Emiley Grace
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case 202200658
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Horne, Emiley Grace (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 04:20.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Price, David Warner
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case 202200658
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Price, David Warner (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 04:25.
Arresting Officer Thomas, K

Name Simmons, Michael Lee
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear (Intoxicated/Disruptive, Communicating Threat (S),
Description Simmons, Michael Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (intoxicated/disruptive, Communicating Threat (S), at 1900-BLK Ruben Rd/ceria Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 09:31.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Mcduffie, Kianna Tyna
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Mcduffie, Kianna Tyna (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2200-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 11:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Jordan, Joshua Heath
Arrest Date 07/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Jordan, Joshua Heath (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 14:28.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L