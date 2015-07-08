Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Massey, Jania Autumn
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|202205085
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Massey, Jania Autumn (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 4100-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Horne, Emiley Grace
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|202200658
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Horne, Emiley Grace (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 04:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Price, David Warner
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|202200658
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Price, David Warner (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 12000-BLK Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 04:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Simmons, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear (Intoxicated/Disruptive, Communicating Threat (S),
|Description
|Simmons, Michael Lee (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear (intoxicated/disruptive, Communicating Threat (S), at 1900-BLK Ruben Rd/ceria Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 09:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Mcduffie, Kianna Tyna
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Mcduffie, Kianna Tyna (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 2200-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/17/2022 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Jordan, Joshua Heath
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Joshua Heath (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2022 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L