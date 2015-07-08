Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kholod, Sergey Vitalyevich
Arrest Date 07-18-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Kholod, Sergey Vitalyevich (W /M/41) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 315 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Square Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/18/2022 11:27:24 AM.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Shaw, Makayla Labrea
Arrest Date 07/18/2022
Court Case 202204617
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Shaw, Makayla Labrea (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Hwy 74/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Dorsey, Quinton Jerome
Arrest Date 07/18/2022
Court Case 202205118
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
Description Dorsey, Quinton Jerome (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, SC, on 7/18/2022 16:23.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Elliott, Theodore Junior
Arrest Date 07/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
Description Elliott, Theodore Junior (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/18/2022 16:29.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Usher, Jamie Lee
Arrest Date 07/18/2022
Court Case 202204619
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Usher, Jamie Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 18:34.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Moser, Curtis Devon
Arrest Date 07/18/2022
Court Case 202204624
Charge 1) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M) And 2) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
Description Moser, Curtis Devon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M) and 2) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 21:57.
Arresting Officer Broome, R