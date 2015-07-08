Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kholod, Sergey Vitalyevich
|Arrest Date
|07-18-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kholod, Sergey Vitalyevich (W /M/41) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 315 Matthews Indian Trail Rd/chestnut Square Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/18/2022 11:27:24 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Shaw, Makayla Labrea
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2022
|Court Case
|202204617
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Shaw, Makayla Labrea (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Hwy 74/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Dorsey, Quinton Jerome
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2022
|Court Case
|202205118
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M),
|Description
|Dorsey, Quinton Jerome (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, SC, on 7/18/2022 16:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Elliott, Theodore Junior
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Elliott, Theodore Junior (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 800-BLK E 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/18/2022 16:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Usher, Jamie Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2022
|Court Case
|202204619
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Usher, Jamie Lee (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 18:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Moser, Curtis Devon
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2022
|Court Case
|202204624
|Charge
|1) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M) And 2) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M),
|Description
|Moser, Curtis Devon (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M) and 2) Failure To Comply With Contempt Order (M), at 300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2022 21:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R