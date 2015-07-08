Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Carter, Samantha Lane
Arrest Date 07-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Carter, Samantha Lane (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 75/old Providence Rd, Waxhaw, on 7/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Neve, C

Name Rivera, Amado Perez
Arrest Date 07/19/2022
Court Case 202204628
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle), (M),
Description Rivera, Amado Perez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle), (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/woodbrook Ln, NC, on 7/19/2022 10:46.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest
Arrest Date 07-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest (C), at [Address], between 15:42, 7/19/2022 and 15:43, 7/19/2022. Reported: 15:43, 7/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Villa, Justin Alexander
Arrest Date 07/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Villa, Justin Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4500-BLK Blk Helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/19/2022 11:30.
Arresting Officer Hilton, C

Name Miranda, Ryan Nathan
Arrest Date 07/19/2022
Court Case 202205157
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Miranda, Ryan Nathan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/gray Fox Rd, NC, on 7/19/2022 14:01.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Jacobs, Ryan Conner
Arrest Date 07/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/19/2022 15:24.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G