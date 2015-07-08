Below are the Union County arrests for 07-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Carter, Samantha Lane
|Arrest Date
|07-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carter, Samantha Lane (W /F/28) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 75/old Providence Rd, Waxhaw, on 7/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Neve, C
|Name
|Rivera, Amado Perez
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2022
|Court Case
|202204628
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle), (M),
|Description
|Rivera, Amado Perez (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (unauthorized Use Motor Vehicle), (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/woodbrook Ln, NC, on 7/19/2022 10:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest
|Arrest Date
|07-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Speeding To Elude Arrest (C), at [Address], between 15:42, 7/19/2022 and 15:43, 7/19/2022. Reported: 15:43, 7/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Villa, Justin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Villa, Justin Alexander (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4500-BLK Blk Helms Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/19/2022 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Hilton, C
|Name
|Miranda, Ryan Nathan
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2022
|Court Case
|202205157
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Miranda, Ryan Nathan (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 100-BLK W Hwy 74/gray Fox Rd, NC, on 7/19/2022 14:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner
|Arrest Date
|07/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Jacobs, Ryan Conner (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at Mecklenburg County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 7/19/2022 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G