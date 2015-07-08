Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny After Breaking Or Entering (F), And 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny After Breaking Or Entering (F), and 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at Hwy 74 Bypass, Marshville, NC, on 7/20/2022 11:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Montecalvo, S A
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (, F (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (, F (F), at 800-BLK E. 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/20/2022 11:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Parham, Marintino Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Handicap Person (M),
|Description
|Parham, Marintino Alexander (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Handicap Person (M), at 200-BLK S Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 7/20/2022 14:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Blair, James Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Blair, James Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2022 15:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Chavarria, Nereida Capote
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|202204663
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Chavarria, Nereida Capote (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2022 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Clawson, Kenneth Da`shawn
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Organized Retail Theft (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F), And 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Clawson, Kenneth Da`shawn (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Organized Retail Theft (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), and 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/20/2022 18:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K