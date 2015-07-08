Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny After Breaking Or Entering (F), And 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Garcia-cabrera, Oscar Guadalupe (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny After Breaking Or Entering (F), and 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), at Hwy 74 Bypass, Marshville, NC, on 7/20/2022 11:21.
Arresting Officer Montecalvo, S A

Name Thomas, Jordan Edward
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (, F (F),
Description Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (, F (F), at 800-BLK E. 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 7/20/2022 11:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Parham, Marintino Alexander
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) And 2) Assault On Handicap Person (M),
Description Parham, Marintino Alexander (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F) and 2) Assault On Handicap Person (M), at 200-BLK S Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 7/20/2022 14:16.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Blair, James Keith
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Blair, James Keith (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2022 15:35.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Chavarria, Nereida Capote
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case 202204663
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Chavarria, Nereida Capote (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2022 15:48.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Clawson, Kenneth Da`shawn
Arrest Date 07/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Organized Retail Theft (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F), And 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Clawson, Kenneth Da`shawn (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Organized Retail Theft (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), and 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/20/2022 18:30.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K