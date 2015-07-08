Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOWE, DAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 360
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-21 10:16:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name THOMPSON, DEQUANN JAMAAL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/15/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-21 12:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSE, BRANDON ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 12/17/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-21 12:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount