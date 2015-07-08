Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sturdivant, William Tykim
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204685
|Charge
|1) Sell/Deliver Other Sched I (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iv (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Sturdivant, William Tykim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Other Sched I (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iv (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200-BLK E East Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Mungo, Joshua Omar
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204685
|Charge
|1) Restraining Dogs In A Cruel Manner (M), 2) Dog Fighting / Baiting (F), And 3) Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Restraining Dogs In A Cruel Manner (M), 2) Dog Fighting / Baiting (F), and 3) Cruelty To Animals (M), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Harmon, William Todd
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Harmon, William Todd (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Hammond, John Robert
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Hammond, John Robert (B /M/79) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 1000-BLK Walkers Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Wallace, Brandon Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|202205281
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Wallace, Brandon Dwayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 4800-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Thomas, Christopher Charles
|Arrest Date
|07/21/2022
|Court Case
|202204996
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J