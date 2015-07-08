Below are the Union County arrests for 07-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sturdivant, William Tykim
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case 202204685
Charge 1) Sell/Deliver Other Sched I (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iv (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Sturdivant, William Tykim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell/deliver Other Sched I (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iv (F), 3) Trafficking In Cocaine (F), 4) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 5) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 7) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 200-BLK E East Avenue, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:06.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Mungo, Joshua Omar
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case 202204685
Charge 1) Restraining Dogs In A Cruel Manner (M), 2) Dog Fighting / Baiting (F), And 3) Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Mungo, Joshua Omar (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Restraining Dogs In A Cruel Manner (M), 2) Dog Fighting / Baiting (F), and 3) Cruelty To Animals (M), at 200-BLK E East Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:25.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Harmon, William Todd
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Harmon, William Todd (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 7000-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 15:56.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Hammond, John Robert
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Hammond, John Robert (B /M/79) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 1000-BLK Walkers Grove Rd, Wingate, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:05.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Wallace, Brandon Dwayne
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case 202205281
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Wallace, Brandon Dwayne (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 4800-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:14.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Thomas, Christopher Charles
Arrest Date 07/21/2022
Court Case 202204996
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), And 3) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
Description Thomas, Christopher Charles (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Breaking/entering-felony (F), and 3) Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 6900-BLK Plyler Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/21/2022 17:17.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J