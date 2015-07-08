Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TURNER, BRANNON EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/3/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 00:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROWELL, BRITTANY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/13/1987
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 10:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CROOK, SAMUEL PAUL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/21/1973
Height 5.5
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 11:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name HAMMONDS, KENDRICK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/24/1980
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 12:29:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MAGANA, EDGAR
Arrest Type
DOB 8/3/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 13:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PENA-CORDOVA, ARI
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/28/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-07-22 12:38:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount