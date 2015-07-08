Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Weir, Sara Michelle
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case 202204731
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 5) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F),
Description Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 5) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 13:27.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Salazar Chilel, Edison Anibal
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case 202204727
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Salazar Chilel, Edison Anibal (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 13:42.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Martinez-tejeda, Mario Sergio
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case 202205331
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Martinez-tejeda, Mario Sergio (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at U Turn W Mcmanus Cir/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 15:04.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Alarcon, Emigdio Diaz
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case 202205331
Charge Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Alarcon, Emigdio Diaz (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at U Turn W Mcmanus Cir/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 15:06.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4200-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Indisn Trail, NC, on 7/23/2022 16:20.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 07/23/2022
Court Case 202205332
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 20:14.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S