Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Weir, Sara Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|202204731
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 5) Poss Cs Prison/Jail Premises (F),
|Description
|Weir, Sara Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 3) Possess Heroin Fel (F), 4) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 5) Poss Cs Prison/jail Premises (F), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 13:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Salazar Chilel, Edison Anibal
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|202204727
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Salazar Chilel, Edison Anibal (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Driving While Impaired (M), 4) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 5) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3900-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 13:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Martinez-tejeda, Mario Sergio
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|202205331
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Martinez-tejeda, Mario Sergio (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at U Turn W Mcmanus Cir/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Alarcon, Emigdio Diaz
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|202205331
|Charge
|Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Alarcon, Emigdio Diaz (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at U Turn W Mcmanus Cir/mcmanus Cir, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 15:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4200-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Indisn Trail, NC, on 7/23/2022 16:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2022
|Court Case
|202205332
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2022 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S