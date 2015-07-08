Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Deese, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 07/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Deese, Christopher Lynn (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2022 09:06.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
Arrest Date 07-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 02:10, 7/24/2022. Reported: 02:10, 7/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Brummer, N

Name Little, Crystal Mae
Arrest Date 07/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Little, Crystal Mae (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc75/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2022 16:53.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 07-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 07:53, 7/24/2022. Reported: 07:53, 7/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Williams, Michael Chandler
Arrest Date 07/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2022 20:05.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
Arrest Date 07-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 11:34, 7/24/2022. Reported: 11:34, 7/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M