Below are the Union County arrests for 07-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Deese, Christopher Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) And 2) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Deese, Christopher Lynn (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F) and 2) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2022 09:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (C), at [Address], on 02:10, 7/24/2022. Reported: 02:10, 7/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Brummer, N
|Name
|Little, Crystal Mae
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Little, Crystal Mae (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc75/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/24/2022 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 07:53, 7/24/2022. Reported: 07:53, 7/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Williams, Michael Chandler
|Arrest Date
|07/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Williams, Michael Chandler (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property (M), at 2100-BLK Phala Ct, Monroe, NC, on 7/24/2022 20:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|07-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 11:34, 7/24/2022. Reported: 11:34, 7/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M