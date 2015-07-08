Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204791
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 12:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Domestic Dv Order Violation (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Dv Order Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 15:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Antonio, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204800
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Antonio, Michael James (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Highway 74, Monroe, SC, on 7/26/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Hall, Stephanie Shanee
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204800
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Hall, Stephanie Shanee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A
|Name
|Mcmoore, Michael James A
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|202204800
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Mcmoore, Michael James A (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A
|Name
|Bernstein, Julius Markie
|Arrest Date
|07/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Bernstein, Julius Markie (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 9500-BLK Shannon Green Dr, Charlotte, FL, on 7/26/2022 17:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T