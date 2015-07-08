Below are the Union County arrests for 07-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case 202204791
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Guffey, Shelby Elizabeth (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 12:56.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Domestic Dv Order Violation (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Domestic Dv Order Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 15:54.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Antonio, Michael James
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case 202204800
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Antonio, Michael James (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Highway 74, Monroe, SC, on 7/26/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Hall, Stephanie Shanee
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case 202204800
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Hall, Stephanie Shanee (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 16:51.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A

Name Mcmoore, Michael James A
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case 202204800
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Mcmoore, Michael James A (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 2900-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 7/26/2022 16:51.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A

Name Bernstein, Julius Markie
Arrest Date 07/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Bernstein, Julius Markie (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 9500-BLK Shannon Green Dr, Charlotte, FL, on 7/26/2022 17:02.
Arresting Officer Mills, T