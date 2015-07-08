Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear (Poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Rdo, Poss Meth) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear (Poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (rdo, Poss Meth) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear (poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 14:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, J
|Name
|Nieves, Raymond Louis
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2022
|Court Case
|202204647
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Schii Cs (F),
|Description
|Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Conspiracy Sell/deliver Schii Cs (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Helms, Jennifer
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2022
|Court Case
|202204820
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Public Consumption (M), And 3) Abc Violation ( Intoxicated In A Park) (M),
|Description
|Helms, Jennifer (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Public Consumption (M), and 3) Abc Violation ( Intoxicated In A Park) (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo
|Arrest Date
|07/27/2022
|Court Case
|202205444
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 7000-BLK Frank Carter Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/27/2022 20:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|King, Anthony Malik
|Arrest Date
|07-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|King, Anthony Malik (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Matthews Weddington Rd/antioch Church Rd, Stallings, on 7/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Cozine, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Date
|07-27-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cozine, Ashley Marie (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3200 Secrest Price Rd/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D