Below are the Union County arrests for 07-27-2022.

Name Long, Anthony Lynn
Arrest Date 07/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear (Poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (Rdo, Poss Meth) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear (Poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
Description Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear (poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), 2) Fail To Appear (rdo, Poss Meth) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear (poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 14:00.
Arresting Officer Keziah, J

Name Nieves, Raymond Louis
Arrest Date 07/27/2022
Court Case 202204647
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Conspiracy Sell/Deliver Schii Cs (F),
Description Nieves, Raymond Louis (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Conspiracy Sell/deliver Schii Cs (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 15:37.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Helms, Jennifer
Arrest Date 07/27/2022
Court Case 202204820
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 2) Public Consumption (M), And 3) Abc Violation ( Intoxicated In A Park) (M),
Description Helms, Jennifer (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 2) Public Consumption (M), and 3) Abc Violation ( Intoxicated In A Park) (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Lopez, Esteban Loyo
Arrest Date 07/27/2022
Court Case 202205444
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Lopez, Esteban Loyo (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 7000-BLK Frank Carter Dr, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 7/27/2022 20:32.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name King, Anthony Malik
Arrest Date 07-27-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description King, Anthony Malik (B /M/26) Cited on Charge of No Liability Insurance, at Matthews Weddington Rd/antioch Church Rd, Stallings, on 7/27/2022.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Cozine, Ashley Marie
Arrest Date 07-27-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Cozine, Ashley Marie (W /F/37) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 3200 Secrest Price Rd/fowler Secrest Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/27/2022.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D