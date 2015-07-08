Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GOURDINE, CEDRIC LEROY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/2/1992
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 00:16:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LIMON, JOSEPH JOVANI
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/7/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 05:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BARRERA, SALVADOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/3/1995
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 10:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GOMEZ, RICARDO JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/23/1995
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 10:53:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, RASHAD
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/29/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|370
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 11:39:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCCLURE, JAMICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/29/1982
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-07-28 13:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount