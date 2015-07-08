Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Teal, Hannah Michelle
Arrest Date 07/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Aid And Abet (F), And 5) Aid And Abet (F),
Description Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Aid And Abet (F), and 5) Aid And Abet (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 15:16.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Hamilton, Trajan Paul
Arrest Date 07-28-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hamilton, Trajan Paul (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/28/2022.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Mcclain, Wesley J
Arrest Date 07/28/2022
Court Case 202204832
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Mcclain, Wesley J (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 04:37.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Sanders, Tony Vernard
Arrest Date 07/28/2022
Court Case 202204844
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 15:20.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Leonard, Seth E
Arrest Date 07-28-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Leonard, Seth E (B /M/35) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/28/2022.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Bohler, Stuart Neil
Arrest Date 07/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bohler, Stuart Neil (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 06:11.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S