Below are the Union County arrests for 07-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Teal, Hannah Michelle
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Aid And Abet (F), And 5) Aid And Abet (F),
|Description
|Teal, Hannah Michelle (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Aid And Abet (F), and 5) Aid And Abet (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 15:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Hamilton, Trajan Paul
|Arrest Date
|07-28-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hamilton, Trajan Paul (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding In Excess Of 35 Mph, at Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/28/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Mcclain, Wesley J
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204832
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Wesley J (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 800-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 04:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Sanders, Tony Vernard
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2022
|Court Case
|202204844
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Tony Vernard (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 300-BLK E Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Leonard, Seth E
|Arrest Date
|07-28-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Leonard, Seth E (B /M/35) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Mill Grove Rd/beacon Hills Rd, Indian Trail, on 7/28/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Bohler, Stuart Neil
|Arrest Date
|07/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bohler, Stuart Neil (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 200-BLK N Hayne St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 7/28/2022 06:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S