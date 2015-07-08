Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Trimble, Shannon Stiller
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case 202205392
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Trimble, Shannon Stiller (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Mills Harris Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2022 11:25.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Vaughn, Travis Lacyjoe
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Vaughn, Travis Lacyjoe (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 5400-BLK Zion Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2022 16:35.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Jacobus, David Stephen
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Jacobus, David Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at Providence Rd/bluebird Ln, Weddington, NC, on 7/29/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Moore, Ronnie Lee
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case 202204871
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moore, Ronnie Lee (B /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2022 17:46.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Eplin, Jeremy David
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case 202204858
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Eplin, Jeremy David (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5500-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/29/2022 03:31.
Arresting Officer Bosnakis, A

Name Phillips, Wendy Ann
Arrest Date 07/29/2022
Court Case 202205466
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6300-BLK Robinson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/29/2022 00:54.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E