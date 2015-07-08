Below are the Union County arrests for 07-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Trimble, Shannon Stiller
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|202205392
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Trimble, Shannon Stiller (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3000-BLK Mills Harris Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2022 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Vaughn, Travis Lacyjoe
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Vaughn, Travis Lacyjoe (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 5400-BLK Zion Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 7/29/2022 16:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Jacobus, David Stephen
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Jacobus, David Stephen (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at Providence Rd/bluebird Ln, Weddington, NC, on 7/29/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Moore, Ronnie Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|202204871
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moore, Ronnie Lee (B /M/71) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/29/2022 17:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Eplin, Jeremy David
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|202204858
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Eplin, Jeremy David (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5500-BLK Waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 7/29/2022 03:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Bosnakis, A
|Name
|Phillips, Wendy Ann
|Arrest Date
|07/29/2022
|Court Case
|202205466
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Wendy Ann (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 6300-BLK Robinson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/29/2022 00:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E