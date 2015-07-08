Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moree, Matthew Joseph
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 7/30/2022 16:44.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Helms, Dana Elizabeth
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case 202205509
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Helms, Dana Elizabeth (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Arbor Pointe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/30/2022 16:59.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Colon, Christopher Tino J
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case 202204885
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Colon, Christopher Tino J (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:29.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Strawn, Tyler Keith
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
Description Strawn, Tyler Keith (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:30.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Mccracken, Jamie Tyrone
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case 202202517
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
Description Mccracken, Jamie Tyrone (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 01:30.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Ligon, Shanetta Chante
Arrest Date 07/30/2022
Court Case 202204884
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:39.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A