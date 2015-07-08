Below are the Union County arrests for 07-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moree, Matthew Joseph
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Fairview, NC, on 7/30/2022 16:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Helms, Dana Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|202205509
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Helms, Dana Elizabeth (W /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3300-BLK Arbor Pointe Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/30/2022 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Colon, Christopher Tino J
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|202204885
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Colon, Christopher Tino J (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Strawn, Tyler Keith
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Uttering Forged Instrument (F),
|Description
|Strawn, Tyler Keith (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Uttering Forged Instrument (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Mccracken, Jamie Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|202202517
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M),
|Description
|Mccracken, Jamie Tyrone (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Open Container Alcohol Viol (M), at 1800-BLK N Charlotte Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 01:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante
|Arrest Date
|07/30/2022
|Court Case
|202204884
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 7/30/2022 17:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A