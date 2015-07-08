Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Howard, Hillary Lynette
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Howard, Hillary Lynette (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 12:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|202204897
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 14:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Olmstead, April Mae
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|202204898
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 14:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A
|Name
|Nicholson, Robert Lamar
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|202204852
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Nicholson, Robert Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3800-BLK Winchester Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Huntley, Bryan Yarnell
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Bryan Yarnell (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200 Plyler Mill, Monroe, on 7/31/2022 17:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Beach, D T
|Name
|Tyner, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|07/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Tyner, James Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/31/2022 17:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D