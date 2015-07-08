Below are the Union County arrests for 07-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Howard, Hillary Lynette
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Show Cause (M),
Description Howard, Hillary Lynette (W /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Show Cause (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 12:23.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case 202204897
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 14:17.
Arresting Officer Robinson, M

Name Olmstead, April Mae
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case 202204898
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 14:46.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A

Name Nicholson, Robert Lamar
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case 202204852
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Nicholson, Robert Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3800-BLK Winchester Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/31/2022 15:18.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Huntley, Bryan Yarnell
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Huntley, Bryan Yarnell (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Nc 200 Plyler Mill, Monroe, on 7/31/2022 17:09.
Arresting Officer Beach, D T

Name Tyner, James Daniel
Arrest Date 07/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Tyner, James Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/31/2022 17:48.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D