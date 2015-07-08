Below are the Union County arrests for 08-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Brooks, Coy Henry
|Arrest Date
|08-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Brooks, Coy Henry (W /M/59) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 1799 Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 1:52:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|08-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 00:45, 8/1/2022 and 00:46, 8/1/2022. Reported: 00:46, 8/1/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|08-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:55, 8/1/2022 and 02:56, 8/1/2022. Reported: 02:56, 8/1/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Ferrell, Jason Adam
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ferrell, Jason Adam (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U.S. 00-BLK Bypass, NC, on 8/1/2022 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Olmstead, April Mae
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Bonner, Carin
|Arrest Date
|08/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bonner, Carin (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 18:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A