Name Brooks, Coy Henry
Arrest Date 08-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Brooks, Coy Henry (W /M/59) Cited on Charge of Signal / Movement Violation, at 1799 Skyway Dr/e East Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 1:52:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
Arrest Date 08-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 00:45, 8/1/2022 and 00:46, 8/1/2022. Reported: 00:46, 8/1/2022.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 08-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:55, 8/1/2022 and 02:56, 8/1/2022. Reported: 02:56, 8/1/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Ferrell, Jason Adam
Arrest Date 08/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ferrell, Jason Adam (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at U.S. 00-BLK Bypass, NC, on 8/1/2022 11:17.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Olmstead, April Mae
Arrest Date 08/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Olmstead, April Mae (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Bonner, Carin
Arrest Date 08/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bonner, Carin (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/1/2022 18:20.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A