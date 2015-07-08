Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ashburner, Linda Laney
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
Description Ashburner, Linda Laney (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 09:00.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Murray, Thomas Sockwell
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Murray, Thomas Sockwell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monreo, NC, on 8/3/2022 11:30.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Mcmanus, Timothy Scott
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Mcmanus, Timothy Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Wolfe, Tonya Bass
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case 202204769
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Wolfe, Tonya Bass (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1200-BLK E Caswell St, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/3/2022 12:40.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Morrow, Destiny Lee
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Morrow, Destiny Lee (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2900-BLK S Providence Rd/sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/3/2022 13:07.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Jefferson, Brian Wayne
Arrest Date 08/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 14:44.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B