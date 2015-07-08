Below are the Union County arrests for 08-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ashburner, Linda Laney
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Ashburner, Linda Laney (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 09:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Murray, Thomas Sockwell
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Murray, Thomas Sockwell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Road, Monreo, NC, on 8/3/2022 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Mcmanus, Timothy Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Timothy Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|202204769
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Wolfe, Tonya Bass (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 1200-BLK E Caswell St, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/3/2022 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Morrow, Destiny Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Morrow, Destiny Lee (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2900-BLK S Providence Rd/sunset Hill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/3/2022 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne
|Arrest Date
|08/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Jefferson, Brian Wayne (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/3/2022 14:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B