Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PERRY, KESHON MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 00:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JENKINS, TIJUAN JOHNUE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/31/1986
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 09:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JONAS T
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1968
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 15:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCWAINE, QUINCY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/9/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 15:11:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name KINDER, DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 9/23/1996
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 17:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SULLIVAN, TRACEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1968
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-04 13:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount