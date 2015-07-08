Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Funderburk, Justice Isaiah
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Carry Concealed Gun (M),
Description Funderburk, Justice Isaiah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Carry Concealed Gun (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 8/4/2022 19:21.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Sanders, Jackie
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case 202204975
Charge 1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding (M), And 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Sanders, Jackie (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding (M), and 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Potter Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/4/2022 20:40.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Rollins, Samantha Renee
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case 202204977
Charge Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
Description Rollins, Samantha Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 23:19.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Chambers, Cedric Douglas
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case 202200674
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Chambers, Cedric Douglas (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/4/2022 02:44.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Kirkland, Logan Scott
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case 202204956
Charge Assault-Free Text, M (M),
Description Kirkland, Logan Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault-free Text, M (M), at Stafford St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 10:15.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Diaz, Irvin Qqlemus
Arrest Date 08/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Misdemeanor Stalking (M),
Description Diaz, Irvin Qqlemus (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 11:13.
Arresting Officer West, J R