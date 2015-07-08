Below are the Union County arrests for 08-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Funderburk, Justice Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Carry Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Justice Isaiah (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 Carry Concealed Gun (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, on 8/4/2022 19:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Sanders, Jackie
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204975
|Charge
|1) Awdw Govt Officer/Employee (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding (M), And 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Sanders, Jackie (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Govt Officer/employee (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 5) Speeding (M), and 6) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Potter Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/4/2022 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Rollins, Samantha Renee
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204977
|Charge
|Possess Cocaine Fel (F),
|Description
|Rollins, Samantha Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Possess Cocaine Fel (F), at 1100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 23:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Chambers, Cedric Douglas
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|202200674
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Cedric Douglas (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/4/2022 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Kirkland, Logan Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|202204956
|Charge
|Assault-Free Text, M (M),
|Description
|Kirkland, Logan Scott (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault-free Text, M (M), at Stafford St/w Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 10:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Diaz, Irvin Qqlemus
|Arrest Date
|08/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Misdemeanor Stalking (M),
|Description
|Diaz, Irvin Qqlemus (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Misdemeanor Stalking (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/4/2022 11:13.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R