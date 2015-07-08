Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chambers, Patience Benita
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case 202204986
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 10:41.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Mcmanus, Timothy Scott
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Mcmanus, Timothy Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK E Caswell St, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/5/2022 14:24.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 18:29.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Wilson, Michael Allen
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case 202205199
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Wilson, Michael Allen (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8100-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2022 20:01.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Chapiesky, Daniel Cameron
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case 202200249
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Chapiesky, Daniel Cameron (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK E Union St, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2022 20:14.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name White, Jamais Rakwon
Arrest Date 08/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description White, Jamais Rakwon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 21:28.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T