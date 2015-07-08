Below are the Union County arrests for 08-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Patience Benita
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|202204986
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Mcmanus, Timothy Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Timothy Scott (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1200-BLK E Caswell St, Wadesboro, NC, on 8/5/2022 14:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Cortes-rivera, Christina Marie (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 18:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Wilson, Michael Allen
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|202205199
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Michael Allen (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 8100-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/5/2022 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Chapiesky, Daniel Cameron
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|202200249
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Chapiesky, Daniel Cameron (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK E Union St, Marshville, NC, on 8/5/2022 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|White, Jamais Rakwon
|Arrest Date
|08/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|White, Jamais Rakwon (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/5/2022 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T