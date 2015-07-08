Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Anderson, Travis Matthew
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Pdp,Fict Tag) (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Travis Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Pdp,fict Tag) (M), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/6/2022 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Fann, Anthony Chandler
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Fann, Anthony Chandler (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 5400-BLK Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2022 17:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|202205014
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 19:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Chambers, Chadwick Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|202200165
|Charge
|Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Chadwick Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 100-BLK College St, Wingate, NC, on 8/6/2022 20:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene
|Arrest Date
|08/06/2022
|Court Case
|202205018
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 23:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R