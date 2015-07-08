Below are the Union County arrests for 08-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Anderson, Travis Matthew
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr, Pdp,Fict Tag) (M),
Description Anderson, Travis Matthew (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr, Pdp,fict Tag) (M), at 3200-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/6/2022 14:20.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Fann, Anthony Chandler
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Fann, Anthony Chandler (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Steffler, Brandon James
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 5400-BLK Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/6/2022 17:52.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Summerford, Nancy Darlene
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case 202205014
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 19:16.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Chambers, Chadwick Lee
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case 202200165
Charge Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M),
Description Chambers, Chadwick Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault With A Deadly Weapon, M (M), at 100-BLK College St, Wingate, NC, on 8/6/2022 20:11.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Summerford, Nancy Darlene
Arrest Date 08/06/2022
Court Case 202205018
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Summerford, Nancy Darlene (W /F/57) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/6/2022 23:27.
Arresting Officer Broome, R