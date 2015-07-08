Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pickett, Courtney Elaine
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Pickett, Courtney Elaine (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Union Power Way, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2022 01:17.
Arresting Officer Fincher, P C

Name Serrett, Catherine Deanna
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case 202200258
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Serrett, Catherine Deanna (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK W. Phifer Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/7/2022 02:40.
Arresting Officer Bennett, J F

Name Metcalf, Mikayla Camille
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Breaking And Entering), M (M),
Description Metcalf, Mikayla Camille (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(breaking And Entering), M (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 04:45.
Arresting Officer Whalley, G

Name Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 07:24.
Arresting Officer Gay, D

Name Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 07:29.
Arresting Officer Griffin, T

Name Mcghee, Ronald Clay
Arrest Date 08/07/2022
Court Case 202205020
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Mcghee, Ronald Clay (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2022 11:11.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M