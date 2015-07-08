Below are the Union County arrests for 08-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Pickett, Courtney Elaine
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Pickett, Courtney Elaine (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3200-BLK Union Power Way, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2022 01:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C
|Name
|Serrett, Catherine Deanna
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|202200258
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Serrett, Catherine Deanna (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK W. Phifer Rd, Marshville, NC, on 8/7/2022 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Bennett, J F
|Name
|Metcalf, Mikayla Camille
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Breaking And Entering), M (M),
|Description
|Metcalf, Mikayla Camille (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(breaking And Entering), M (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 04:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Whalley, G
|Name
|Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 07:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Gay, D
|Name
|Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 07:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, T
|Name
|Mcghee, Ronald Clay
|Arrest Date
|08/07/2022
|Court Case
|202205020
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Mcghee, Ronald Clay (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 700-BLK Castle Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/7/2022 11:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M