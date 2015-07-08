Description

Shishkovskiy, Theodore Michael (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 2000-BLK Dunsmore Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/7/2022 07:29.