Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcmanus, Adrian
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mcmanus, Adrian (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/8/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|England, Leslie Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|England, Leslie Ann (A /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/8/2022 18:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Chambers, Willis
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Willis (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 8/8/2022 18:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Ho, Vu Hoan
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ho, Vu Hoan (A /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2022 19:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Edwards, Jaheim Amir
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|202205695
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Jaheim Amir (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Kona Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/8/2022 19:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Chambers, Stewart Diangelo
|Arrest Date
|08/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Stewart Diangelo (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Aspinal St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2022 21:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K