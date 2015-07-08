Below are the Union County arrests for 08-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcmanus, Adrian
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mcmanus, Adrian (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/8/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name England, Leslie Ann
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description England, Leslie Ann (A /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 300-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 8/8/2022 18:41.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Chambers, Willis
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Chambers, Willis (B /M/60) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 8/8/2022 18:56.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Ho, Vu Hoan
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ho, Vu Hoan (A /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK W South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2022 19:01.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Edwards, Jaheim Amir
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case 202205695
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Edwards, Jaheim Amir (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Kona Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/8/2022 19:41.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S

Name Chambers, Stewart Diangelo
Arrest Date 08/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Chambers, Stewart Diangelo (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Aspinal St, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/8/2022 21:03.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K