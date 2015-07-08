Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jackson, Cassie Shevon
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Cassie Shevon (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 08:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Edwards, Jaheim Amir
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|202205704
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Edwards, Jaheim Amir (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Kona Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2022 10:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Toland, Nicholas Zachery
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Toland, Nicholas Zachery (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8400-BLK Kensington Dr/morehouse Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/9/2022 15:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Rodriguez, Kayleigh Michelle
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Kayleigh Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mann, Kristie Ladkani
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Common Law Forgery (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Mann, Kristie Ladkani (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 19:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Mcclendon, Donald Ray
|Arrest Date
|08/09/2022
|Court Case
|202205062
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcclendon, Donald Ray (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 19:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O