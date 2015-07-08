Below are the Union County arrests for 08-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jackson, Cassie Shevon
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Jackson, Cassie Shevon (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 08:33.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Edwards, Jaheim Amir
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case 202205704
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Edwards, Jaheim Amir (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 300-BLK Kona Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/9/2022 10:07.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Toland, Nicholas Zachery
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Toland, Nicholas Zachery (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8400-BLK Kensington Dr/morehouse Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/9/2022 15:04.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Rodriguez, Kayleigh Michelle
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rodriguez, Kayleigh Michelle (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Mann, Kristie Ladkani
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Common Law Forgery (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Mann, Kristie Ladkani (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 19:14.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Mcclendon, Donald Ray
Arrest Date 08/09/2022
Court Case 202205062
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcclendon, Donald Ray (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 800-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/9/2022 19:58.
Arresting Officer Roman, O