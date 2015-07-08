Below are the Union County arrests for 08-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gardner, Rodney Johvan
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gardner, Rodney Johvan (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2022 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 13:00, 8/10/2022 and 13:35, 8/10/2022. Reported: 13:35, 8/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Haigler, Joseph Samuel
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Haigler, Joseph Samuel (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/10/2022 18:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (C), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 14:22, 8/10/2022 and 15:58, 8/10/2022. Reported: 15:58, 8/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property
|Arrest Date
|08-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Found Property (C), at [Address], between 00:52, 8/10/2022 and 00:58, 8/10/2022. Reported: 01:37, 8/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Robinson, M
|Name
|Tate, Amber Marissa
|Arrest Date
|08/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Affray (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Tate, Amber Marissa (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Affray (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at Quality Inn, Stallings, NC, on 8/10/2022 02:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Jenkins, C N