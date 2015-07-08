Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASON, JIM
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1959
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-11 13:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PATEL, VIVEK
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/22/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 177
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-11 14:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, FRESH AQUALAS
Arrest Type
DOB 6/30/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-11 17:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount