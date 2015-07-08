Below are the Union County arrests for 08-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lawrence, Harry Cooper
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lawrence, Harry Cooper (W /M/78) VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 2600-BLK Kimberly Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 8/9/2022 and 10:09, 8/11/2022. Reported: 10:09, 8/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (A), at [Address], on 11:02, 8/11/2022. Reported: 11:02, 8/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Call For Service (C), at [Address], on 15:15, 8/11/2022. Reported: 15:15, 8/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Hunter, Robin Tucker
|Arrest Date
|08-11-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hunter, Robin Tucker (W /F/56) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:19, 8/7/2022 and 15:48, 8/11/2022. Reported: 15:48, 8/11/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200564
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 8/11/2022 06:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa
|Arrest Date
|08/11/2022
|Court Case
|202200722
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Burrows, Kelly Melissa (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 12000-BLK Guion Ln, Stallings, NC, on 8/11/2022 06:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R