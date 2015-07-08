Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ABTIDON, HUSSEIN HASSAN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-12 14:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MEDLIN, JAYVION TIRYSE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/30/2002
Height 5.9
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-12 10:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JUAREZ-FLORES, JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-12 12:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SPRINGS, ANTHRAWN MCLAUGHLIN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/8/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-12 12:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount