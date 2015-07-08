Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 4400-BLK E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/12/2022 18:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Faulkner, Candice Latorlia
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Faulkner, Candice Latorlia (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 21:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M
|Name
|Ortega, Erika Aurora
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Ortega, Erika Aurora (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Name
|Lowe, Dominique Antoine
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lowe, Dominique Antoine (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Kelly, Tyrel Shakir
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
|Description
|Kelly, Tyrel Shakir (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at Clonnie Strawn Rd @ Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich, K C
|Name
|Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A
|Arrest Date
|08/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 23:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Feige, M