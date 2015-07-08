Below are the Union County arrests for 08-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge No Liability Insurance (M),
Description Ellerbe, Kornisha Tearrow (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of No Liability Insurance (M), at 4400-BLK E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 8/12/2022 18:44.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Faulkner, Candice Latorlia
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Faulkner, Candice Latorlia (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 21:55.
Arresting Officer Feige, M

Name Ortega, Erika Aurora
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Ortega, Erika Aurora (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK Sand Dollar Ct, Monroe, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:06.
Arresting Officer  

Name Lowe, Dominique Antoine
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lowe, Dominique Antoine (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8000-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:15.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Kelly, Tyrel Shakir
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), And 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F),
Description Kelly, Tyrel Shakir (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Assault On Child Under 12 (M), and 3) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), at Clonnie Strawn Rd @ Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 8/12/2022 22:55.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich, K C

Name Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A
Arrest Date 08/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Greene, Elisabeth Ruth A (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Sr1111 @ Sims Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/12/2022 23:37.
Arresting Officer Feige, M