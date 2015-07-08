Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bobadilla-maldonado, David
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Bobadilla-maldonado, David (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 & North Bivens, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 13:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Black, Oquajah Dominique
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|202205129
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Black, Oquajah Dominique (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 15:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Miranda, Bobby Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|202205129
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Miranda, Bobby Cornelius (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 15:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Ballard, Jabar Armien
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Ballard, Jabar Armien (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at New Hanover Jail, on 8/13/2022 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Griffin, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 16:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Stanly County Jail, Stanly, NC, on 8/13/2022 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L