Below are the Union County arrests for 08-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bobadilla-maldonado, David
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Bobadilla-maldonado, David (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 & North Bivens, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 13:11.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Black, Oquajah Dominique
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case 202205129
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Black, Oquajah Dominique (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 15:07.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Miranda, Bobby Cornelius
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case 202205129
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Miranda, Bobby Cornelius (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 15:10.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Ballard, Jabar Armien
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Ballard, Jabar Armien (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at New Hanover Jail, on 8/13/2022 15:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Griffin, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Griffin, Brian Lee (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/13/2022 16:53.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Polk, Anthony Joseph
Arrest Date 08/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at Stanly County Jail, Stanly, NC, on 8/13/2022 17:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L