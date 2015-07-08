Below are the Union County arrests for 08-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Andrew Mckinnley
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Jones, Andrew Mckinnley (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at Us 74, NC, on 8/14/2022 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Craig, Michael Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Craig, Michael Scott (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 8/14/2022 19:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Hollbrooks, Clarence Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2022
|Court Case
|202205812
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hollbrooks, Clarence Lee (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 900-BLK Rock Hill Church Rd, Matthews, NC, on 8/14/2022 21:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Stanfield, Michael Anthony J
|Arrest Date
|08-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stanfield, Michael Anthony J (B /M/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4200 Indian Trail Fairview Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 8/14/2022 10:47:13 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Chino, Dianicio Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2022
|Court Case
|202205133
|Charge
|Sexual Battery (M),
|Description
|Chino, Dianicio Sanchez (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Battery (M), at 700-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 8/14/2022 00:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A
|Name
|Threatt, Arsante Jakari
|Arrest Date
|08/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Threatt, Arsante Jakari (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at Us 601, on 8/14/2022 00:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R