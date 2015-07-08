Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Castle, Ashtyn Danielle
Arrest Date 08/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Castle, Ashtyn Danielle (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 10:50.
Arresting Officer Smith, A D

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 08-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 10:40, 8/15/2022. Reported: 10:40, 8/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Jarrell, Amber
Arrest Date 08/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Jarrell, Amber (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 12:08.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Union Baptist Association VICTIM of Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship
Arrest Date 08-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Union Baptist Association VICTIM of Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (A), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:39, 8/14/2022 and 10:55, 8/15/2022. Reported: 10:55, 8/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Oxendine, James Craven
Arrest Date 08/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Oxendine, James Craven (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 13:18.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name State Employees Credit Union VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 08-15-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description State Employees Credit Union VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/3/2022 and 11:13, 8/15/2022. Reported: 11:13, 8/15/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, S