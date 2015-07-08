Below are the Union County arrests for 08-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Castle, Ashtyn Danielle
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Castle, Ashtyn Danielle (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, A D
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|08-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 10:40, 8/15/2022. Reported: 10:40, 8/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Broome, R
|Name
|Jarrell, Amber
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Jarrell, Amber (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 12:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Union Baptist Association VICTIM of Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship
|Arrest Date
|08-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Baptist Association VICTIM of Breaking/entering Of Place Of Worship (A), at 1700-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:39, 8/14/2022 and 10:55, 8/15/2022. Reported: 10:55, 8/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Oxendine, James Craven
|Arrest Date
|08/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Oxendine, James Craven (I /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/15/2022 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|State Employees Credit Union VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-15-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|State Employees Credit Union VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/3/2022 and 11:13, 8/15/2022. Reported: 11:13, 8/15/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S