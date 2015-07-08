Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Massey, Courtney Daniel
Arrest Date 08/16/2022
Court Case 202205176
Charge Order To Show Cause (M),
Description Massey, Courtney Daniel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 17:03.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide
Arrest Date 08-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide (C), at [Address], between 02:22, 8/16/2022 and 02:22, 8/16/2022. Reported: 02:24, 8/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Moree, Matthew Joseph
Arrest Date 08/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 18:36.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
Arrest Date 08-16-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 07:46, 8/16/2022 and 07:47, 8/16/2022. Reported: 07:47, 8/16/2022.
Arresting Officer Medlin, D D

Name Skinner, Daniel Joseph
Arrest Date 08/16/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Skinner, Daniel Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 00:12.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Keziah, Bobby David
Arrest Date 08/16/2022
Court Case 202204638
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 18:39.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M