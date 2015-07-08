Below are the Union County arrests for 08-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Massey, Courtney Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2022
|Court Case
|202205176
|Charge
|Order To Show Cause (M),
|Description
|Massey, Courtney Daniel (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Order To Show Cause (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide (C), at [Address], between 02:22, 8/16/2022 and 02:22, 8/16/2022. Reported: 02:24, 8/16/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Moree, Matthew Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Moree, Matthew Joseph (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 18:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose
|Arrest Date
|08-16-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Overdose (C), at [Address], between 07:46, 8/16/2022 and 07:47, 8/16/2022. Reported: 07:47, 8/16/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Medlin, D D
|Name
|Skinner, Daniel Joseph
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Skinner, Daniel Joseph (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Keziah, Bobby David
|Arrest Date
|08/16/2022
|Court Case
|202204638
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 18:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M