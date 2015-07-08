Description

Keziah, Bobby David (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Sched Ii (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 8/16/2022 18:39.