Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (fugitive) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Speeding) (M), at 9600-BLK Hwy 145, Morven, NC, on 8/17/2022 14:57.