Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Danley, Jonathan Thomas
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Danley, Jonathan Thomas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Fowler Secrest Rd/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 00:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Sarvey, Demian Joachim
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|202200737
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
|Description
|Sarvey, Demian Joachim (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 8000-BLK April Ln, Stallings, NC, on 8/17/2022 01:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Weeks, S C
|Name
|Smith, Bailey Ann
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2500-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/17/2022 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Smith, Steven Anthony
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Parole Violation (M),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Stewart, Corey Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Fugitive) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Speeding) (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (fugitive) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Speeding) (M), at 9600-BLK Hwy 145, Morven, NC, on 8/17/2022 14:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Gillard, H S
|Name
|Stewart, Corey Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T