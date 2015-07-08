Below are the Union County arrests for 08-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Danley, Jonathan Thomas
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Danley, Jonathan Thomas (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Fowler Secrest Rd/w Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 00:33.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Sarvey, Demian Joachim
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case 202200737
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M),
Description Sarvey, Demian Joachim (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run Property Damage (M), at 8000-BLK April Ln, Stallings, NC, on 8/17/2022 01:43.
Arresting Officer Weeks, S C

Name Smith, Bailey Ann
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Smith, Bailey Ann (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 2500-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 8/17/2022 10:56.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Smith, Steven Anthony
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Parole Violation (M),
Description Smith, Steven Anthony (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Parole Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 14:31.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Stewart, Corey Lee
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Fugitive) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi, Speeding) (M),
Description Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (fugitive) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi, Speeding) (M), at 9600-BLK Hwy 145, Morven, NC, on 8/17/2022 14:57.
Arresting Officer Gillard, H S

Name Stewart, Corey Lee
Arrest Date 08/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/17/2022 16:03.
Arresting Officer Mills, T