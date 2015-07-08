Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOORE, RANDY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/24/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-18 01:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HAYES, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1974
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-18 11:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NARCISSO, ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1993
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-18 13:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEASLEY, RICKY LAHAHM
Arrest Type
DOB 7/31/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-18 14:17:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SORIANO, SANTIAGO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/25/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-18 13:36:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount