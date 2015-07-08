Below are the CMPD arrests for 08-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LOWERY, JAMES ERNEST
Arrest Type
DOB 3/28/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 10:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOPE, TREVORIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/2/1974
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 13:14:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name TRUESDALE, JESSICA
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/5/1973
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 14:41:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name BARRETT-TOBIAS, ZYON NISI
Arrest Type
DOB 10/22/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 15:59:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name CALLOWAY, CHENOAH
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1988
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 16:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STITT, COREY DYANTE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/20/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-08-19 16:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount