Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2022.

Name Abbuhl, David Landon
Arrest Date 08-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Abbuhl, David Landon (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 199 E Talleyrand Av/s Beasley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:41:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Nassar, Walid Georges
Arrest Date 08-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Nassar, Walid Georges (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1300-BLK Venetian Way Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 02:12, 8/19/2022 and 02:13, 8/19/2022. Reported: 02:13, 8/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Bittle, Kevin Maurice
Arrest Date 08/19/2022
Court Case 202205234
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Bittle, Kevin Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Lancelot Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:09.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Sun Belt Rentals VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 08-19-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Sun Belt Rentals VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1000-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:30, 8/18/2022 and 06:51, 8/19/2022. Reported: 06:51, 8/19/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
Arrest Date 08/19/2022
Court Case 202205233
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Summit St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:14.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Duran, Ruben
Arrest Date 08/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Duran, Ruben (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:47.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J