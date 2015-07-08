Below are the Union County arrests for 08-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Abbuhl, David Landon
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Abbuhl, David Landon (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 199 E Talleyrand Av/s Beasley St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Nassar, Walid Georges
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nassar, Walid Georges (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (A), at 1300-BLK Venetian Way Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 02:12, 8/19/2022 and 02:13, 8/19/2022. Reported: 02:13, 8/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Bittle, Kevin Maurice
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2022
|Court Case
|202205234
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Bittle, Kevin Maurice (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2600-BLK Lancelot Dr, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Sun Belt Rentals VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|08-19-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Sun Belt Rentals VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1000-BLK Technology Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 11:30, 8/18/2022 and 06:51, 8/19/2022. Reported: 06:51, 8/19/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2022
|Court Case
|202205233
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Mcilwain, Ernest Lee (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 700-BLK Summit St, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Duran, Ruben
|Arrest Date
|08/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Duran, Ruben (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/19/2022 10:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J