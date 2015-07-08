Below are the Union County arrests for 08-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Taylor, Shavon B
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Taylor, Shavon B (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 13700-BLK E. Roosevelt, Indian, NC, on 8/20/2022 15:26.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Cowick, Travis Charles
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Larceny Of Firearm (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Cowick, Travis Charles (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Larceny Of Firearm (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 16:59.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Tyner, James Daniel
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Tyner, James Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Non-support Of Children (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 17:04.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Stewart, Charles David
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Stewart, Charles David (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hwy 74 E/old Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 8/20/2022 18:46.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Eller, James Lee
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case 202205273
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Eller, James Lee (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 19:25.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Williams, Christopher Scott
Arrest Date 08/20/2022
Court Case 202205274
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Williams, Christopher Scott (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 19:30.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A