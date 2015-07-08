Below are the Union County arrests for 08-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Taylor, Shavon B
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Shavon B (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 13700-BLK E. Roosevelt, Indian, NC, on 8/20/2022 15:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Cowick, Travis Charles
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Larceny Of Firearm (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Cowick, Travis Charles (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Larceny Of Firearm (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 16:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Tyner, James Daniel
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Non-Support Of Children (M) And 2) Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Tyner, James Daniel (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Non-support Of Children (M) and 2) Non-support Of Children (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 17:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Stewart, Charles David
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Charles David (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Hwy 74 E/old Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 8/20/2022 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Eller, James Lee
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|202205273
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Eller, James Lee (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1000-BLK West Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Williams, Christopher Scott
|Arrest Date
|08/20/2022
|Court Case
|202205274
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Williams, Christopher Scott (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/20/2022 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A