Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Steven Eric
Arrest Date 08/21/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Smith, Steven Eric (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 08-21-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at [Address], between 17:02, 8/21/2022 and 17:03, 8/21/2022. Reported: 17:03, 8/21/2022.
Arresting Officer Hunter, B

Name Perry, Tosha Leanne
Arrest Date 08/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Perry, Tosha Leanne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Aguilar, Jose Alfredo
Arrest Date 08/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Aguilar, Jose Alfredo (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Hopper, Kadijah Tranika N
Arrest Date 08/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Hopper, Kadijah Tranika N (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Alzokeri, Waleed Hezam K
Arrest Date 08/21/2022
Court Case 202205290
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Alzokeri, Waleed Hezam K (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 18:00.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A