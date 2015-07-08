Below are the Union County arrests for 08-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Steven Eric
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Smith, Steven Eric (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 800-BLK 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|08-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at [Address], between 17:02, 8/21/2022 and 17:03, 8/21/2022. Reported: 17:03, 8/21/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Perry, Tosha Leanne
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Perry, Tosha Leanne (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Aguilar, Jose Alfredo
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Aguilar, Jose Alfredo (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK 4th St, Charlotte, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hopper, Kadijah Tranika N
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Hopper, Kadijah Tranika N (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Alzokeri, Waleed Hezam K
|Arrest Date
|08/21/2022
|Court Case
|202205290
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Alzokeri, Waleed Hezam K (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Window Tinting Violation (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 8/21/2022 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A