Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wells, Doretha Montina
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2022
|Court Case
|202205310
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Wells, Doretha Montina (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK Andrew St/s College St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 23:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|08-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 13:50, 8/22/2022 and 13:51, 8/22/2022. Reported: 13:51, 8/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Little, William Sherman
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
|Description
|Little, William Sherman (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 02:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Passmore, Owen Philip
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (Florida), F (F),
|Description
|Passmore, Owen Philip (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (florida), F (F), at 1800-BLK Kensington Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 8/22/2022 09:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Jones, Scott Grainger
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Jones, Scott Grainger (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK N Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Kane, T R
|Name
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
|Arrest Date
|08/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female) (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer