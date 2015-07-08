Below are the Union County arrests for 08-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wells, Doretha Montina
Arrest Date 08/22/2022
Court Case 202205310
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Wells, Doretha Montina (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 600-BLK Andrew St/s College St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 23:35.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 08-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 13:50, 8/22/2022 and 13:51, 8/22/2022. Reported: 13:51, 8/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Little, William Sherman
Arrest Date 08/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F),
Description Little, William Sherman (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Dwelling (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 02:33.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Passmore, Owen Philip
Arrest Date 08/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Extradition/Fugitive Oth State (Florida), F (F),
Description Passmore, Owen Philip (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Extradition/fugitive Oth State (florida), F (F), at 1800-BLK Kensington Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 8/22/2022 09:22.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Jones, Scott Grainger
Arrest Date 08/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Jones, Scott Grainger (B /M/65) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 100-BLK N Branch St, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 10:32.
Arresting Officer Kane, T R

Name Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C
Arrest Date 08/22/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Assault On A Female) (M),
Description Huntley, Mickal Antonieo C (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/22/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer  